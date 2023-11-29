M3.2 earthquakes strikes near Banning Wednesday afternoon
A 3.2 magnitude earthquake struck near Banning on Wednesday.
The earthquake was reported at around 3:35 p.m. approximately two miles northeast of Banning, according to the USGS.
A 3.2 magnitude earthquake struck near Banning on Wednesday.
The earthquake was reported at around 3:35 p.m. approximately two miles northeast of Banning, according to the USGS.
News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.
Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here
If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.