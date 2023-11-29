Skip to Content
News

M3.2 earthquakes strikes near Banning Wednesday afternoon

MGN
By
New
Published 3:54 PM

A 3.2 magnitude earthquake struck near Banning on Wednesday.

The earthquake was reported at around 3:35 p.m. approximately two miles northeast of Banning, according to the USGS.

Be the first to know when news breaks in Coachella Valley. Download the News Channel 3 app here.

Get the News Channel 3 app here.
Article Topic Follows: News

Jump to comments ↓

Jesus Reyes

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content