TODEC to provide assistance for farmworker families impacted by Tropical Storm Hilary

The Desert Healthcare District is donating $50,000 in relief funds to support families. $40,000 will go towards the non-profit TODEC, which will use the funding to specifically help families of farmworkers in the eastern Coachella Valley.

Much of the farmland in the eastern valley was flooded during Tropical Storm Hilary in August of this year, bringing unprecedented hardship.

Farmworkers and their families can apply for this funding, it's a one-time assistance of $500 that can be used for whatever they need.

Luz Gallegos, the executive director of TODEC spoke with News Channel 3 about who this fund was for.

"We have seen the issues and the challenges that are farmworker communities, especially those workers that are undocumented that don't have access to unemployment benefit, how this economic impact tax continues to trigger challenges within their household economy. In response, to these struggles from our hard-working farmer community, they opened up this fund," Gallegos said.

For more information on how to apply for assistance, visit TODEC.org or call 1-888-863-3291.