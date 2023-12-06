Skip to Content
News

Agricultural Aviation Expo at Palm Springs Convention Center

By
New
Published 3:01 PM

The Agricultural Aviation Expo was held Tuesday at the Palm Springs Convention Center. The expo features the world's largest trade show for agricultural aviation with airplanes on display that were put into place over the weekend.

The expo hosted a line-up of aviation speakers and events with operators and pilots from around the country.

"All the parts and services and equipment that go into our industry," said Andrew Moore of the National Agricultural Aviation Association. "We have representatives here to learn more about the industry to attend educational programs and to look at the exhibits of aircraft maybe to purchase for their own operation and so forth.

The Agriculture Aviation Expo continues through Thursday.

Be the first to know when news breaks in Coachella Valley. Download the News Channel 3 app here.

Get the News Channel 3 app here.
Article Topic Follows: News

Jump to comments ↓

Jesus Reyes

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content