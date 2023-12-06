Agricultural Aviation Expo at Palm Springs Convention Center

The Agricultural Aviation Expo was held Tuesday at the Palm Springs Convention Center. The expo features the world's largest trade show for agricultural aviation with airplanes on display that were put into place over the weekend.

The expo hosted a line-up of aviation speakers and events with operators and pilots from around the country.

"All the parts and services and equipment that go into our industry," said Andrew Moore of the National Agricultural Aviation Association. "We have representatives here to learn more about the industry to attend educational programs and to look at the exhibits of aircraft maybe to purchase for their own operation and so forth.

The Agriculture Aviation Expo continues through Thursday.