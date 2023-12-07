Skip to Content
Man injured in overnight shooting in Thermal

The Riverside County Sheriff's Office is investigating a shooting that left one person injured overnight Thursday in Thermal.

The shooting was first reported at around 1:08 a.m. in the area of 64th Avenue and Jackson Street. Deputies responded to a report of a male victim suffering from a gunshot wound, an RSO spokesperson told News Channel 3.

"The victim said he was driving and was going to stop at 61st Avenue and Monroe Street," writes an RSO spokesperson.

When deputies arrived, they provided medical aid until paramedics arrived. The victim was then transported to a local hospital with what appeared to be non-life-threatening injuries.

This investigation remains ongoing.

