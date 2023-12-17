Skip to Content
News

Shopping scare: man accused of threatening shoppers detained, sent to hospital

KESQ
By
Published 7:35 PM

Some shoppers were shaken up Sunday afternoon in Palm Desert, when they say they were being threatened by a man on the roof of a store.

Around 2:00 p.m. on Sunday, deputies from the Riverside County Sheriff's Department were called out to the busy shopping center, located off Highway 111 near Fred Waring Drive.

Investigators say a man, who appeared to be experiencing a mental health crisis, was on the roof of a business.

He reportedly was throwing roof tiles off the roof and threatening the public.

Members from the Riverside Sheriff’s Crisis Negotiation Team, Riverside Sheriff’s Aviation Unit, and Cal Fire were also on hand to support.

A couple businesses in the area were shut down during the ordeal.

The man was eventually detained, escorted off the roof, and sent to the hospital for a mental evaluation.

Be the first to know when news breaks in Coachella Valley. Download the News Channel 3 app here.

Get the News Channel 3 app here.
Article Topic Follows: News

Jump to comments ↓

KESQ News Team

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content