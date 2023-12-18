Cathedral City police and fire departments host events helping families get holiday gifts

First responders in Cathedral City helped dozens of families in need get free gifts for the holidays.

The Cathedral City Police Department hosted its "Shop with a Cop" event at Target, helping more than two dozen families get gifts.

CCPD thanked Target and the Palm Springs Elks Lodge for making this year's event happen.

The Cathedral City Fire Department couldn't let the officers have all the fun, they teamed up with the Boys and Girls Club of Cathedral City. Kids there got to take part in a free shopping day, something their families say means even more to them around the holidays.