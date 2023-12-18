CHP Officer remembers grieving Desert Hot Springs’ family this holiday season

This month marks the two-year anniversary of a fatal car crash in Desert Hot Springs that killed one child and injured three other students as they were walking home.

Back in 2021, News Channel 3 reported that a white Cadillac struck a school bus before striking four children off Aurora Road and Corkill Drive.

We visited the victims' family with CHP officer, David Torres who was one of the first on scene.

Gloria Guzman continues to hold on tightly to the memory of her daughter.

She describes Monique 'Ceci' Guzman as creative, sporty and a girl who overall just cared about people.

"She was the one outside all the time. If you passed by she’d be like, ‘Hey’ or ‘Have a good day,'" said Guzman. "There's a guy that cleans up the trailer park. Every day she would come from school, she would go get a cold coke and take it to him."

This time of yea is especially difficult for the family.

December marking the two-year anniversary of the fatal car crash that killed her daughter and injured her son. The month is also coupled with the holidays and her son’s birthday.

Guzman says it’s difficult to celebrate, but it’s what Monique would have wanted.

CHP Officer David Torres responded to the crash the day Monique and her brother were struck by a driver in a white Cadillac.

"It was probably the worst day of my life...I'm one of the first people on scene and I see everything that's going on," said Officer Torres.

The driver, identified as Robert William Hanson is accused of first striking a school bus, then running over a speed limit sign before striking four children, and fatally injuring Monique.

His case is still in court.

Guzman's mother is frustrated by the outcome, but is trying to redirect her focus.

"Monique wouldn't want me to have anger, she wouldn't want me to. It's hard. It's hard not to feel this anger. Because that was my baby," said Guzman.

Investigating the crash made a deep impact on Officer Torres’ life, so much so that he attended Monique’s funeral.

He says he drives by the area often, "I take my moments to say hi, drive by and make sure nobody's speeding on this road ... I just love this family so much, just because I wish that I could bring their daughter back. But I can't. And it just makes me think that you have to appreciate every single day of your life," said Officer Torres.

Whether it be a call to check in or a special visit during the holidays, he continues to show up.

"That was the least I can do with these kids," said Officer Torres after dropping off birthday and Christmas gifts. "Just seeing the looks on their faces makes me feel like I'm making a small difference in their life, at least making their holiday season a little better."

The entire family was touched by the act of kindness this holiday season, and continues to honor Monique's memory.

"We love her. We miss her. And we always remember her," said Guzman.

CHP's investigation was completed and sent to the District Attorney’s Office.

Since December of last year, the driver faces multiple charges including vehicular manslaughter with gross negligence.

That driver has yet to stand trial.