Palm Springs police’s ‘Shop With a Cop’ event helps 40 kids in need get holiday gifts

There was nothing but smiles during the Palm Springs Police Department's annual "Shop with a Cop" event.

PSPD teamed up with Walmart and McDonalds to put on the event. "Shop with a Cop" pairs a deserving child with an officer to help out with their holiday shopping.

This year, more than 40 kids were able to shop with officers.

A recent pickleball tournament and numerous donations from the community and local organizations helped fund the event.