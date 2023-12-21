Mexican wolf recovers from amputation at Living Desert

A Mexican wolf at the Living Desert Zoo and Gardens, "Soleil," is back in the habitat with her pack after a major accident.

The zoo says she fractured her leg in an accident. Veterinarians made the difficult decision to amputate her leg.

"The good news is, though, that she has recovered very quickly from that. And she is learning to walk on three legs just like all the other animals in her and her group. And she is able to walk up and down the habitat leap and jump and frolic and carry on just like a normal Mexican wolf would," said Allen Moore, president/CEO of the Living Desert.

The Living Desert has two full-time veterinarians on staff and have 24-hour care coverage. The zoo also says their vets are trained to care for over 160 different species of animals.