Six people injured after rollover crash near I-10 in Banning

Six people were injured after a rollover crash near Interstate 10 in Banning Thursday afternoon.

The three-vehicle crash was reported just before 1:00 p.m. at Ramsey Street and 22nd Street.

According to the California Highway Patrol, crash involving a grey Toyota Corolla, a white GMC Sierra, and a white Dodge Ram.

A Cal Fire spokesperson told News Channel 3 that there were six injuries with five people transported to local hospitals.

Four patients suffered minor injuries, two sustained moderate injuries.

CHP continues to investigate the events that led to the crash. CHP noted that at this time alcohol and/or drugs do not appear to be a factor in the crash, however, it is still very early in the investigation.

The 22nd Street onramp to I-10 westbound was temporarily closed but was back open by 2:30 p.m.

Traffic heading westbound on the I-10 was heavily impacted for over an hour as crews cleaned up the scene. At one point, traffic was backed up near Cabazon.

Stay with News Channel 3 for any updates.