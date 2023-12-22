CHP distribute 10,000+ donated toys at CHiPs for Kids event at Acrisure Arena

Christmas came early for thousands of Coachella Valley children.

Friday was the annual toy giveaway for CHIPs for Kids. News Channel 3 and the California Highway Patrol have been teaming up all month long to collect toys for kids in need.

More than 10,000 toys were handed out at Acrisure Arena.

Long lines of people turned out for what was a drive-thru event because of the rain.

"This, this whole thing helps a lot. You know, tough times are really tough. You know, and I mean, money. Money's going up. So everything everything's a little quite expensive. So you know this, this helps a lot for the kids and especially, you know, I didn't get to get them like a big Christmas tree, but I got them a small one. You know what I mean? And I guess that's just you know, what? What accounts, you know?" said Eduardo Gonzalez, a Desert Hot Springs resident.

The California Highway Patrol and News Channel 3 want to say Thank You to the Coachella Valley for your donations this holiday season.