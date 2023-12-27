Military ordnances found during construction of a residence in Joshua Tree

Police and military personnel were called to a construction site in Joshua Tree Tuesday morning after military ordnances were found.

The incident happened just before noon on the 62000 block of Crestview Drive.

According to the San Bernardino County Sheriff's Dept., deputies were called when possible military ordnances were found during construction of a residence. Deputies confirmed the objects were in fact military ordinances, and as a safety precaution, the Sheriff's Bomb/Arson Division along with Marine Corps Air Ground Combat Center Twentynine Palms Explosive Ordnance Disposal team responded.

The MCAGCC Explosive Ordnance Disposal team took possession of the items and removed them from the residential area. No further military equipment or ordnances were located.

A report was taken for documentation.

Anyone with information regarding this investigation is urged to contact detectives at the Morongo Basin Station at (760) 366-4175. Callers wishing to remain anonymous are urged to call the We-Tip Hotline at 1-800-78-CRIME (27463) or leave information on the We-Tip website at www.wetip.com.