There's a missing person case out of Palm Springs.

The Palm Springs Police Department is looking for 58-year-old James Hodge.

Investigators said he was last seen in the Palm Springs area Sunday afternoon.

He was wearing a dark beanie, gray sweats, and a jacket; he was using a blue walker.

PSPD said he was known to have dementia.

If you see him, call (760) 327-1441.