Indio American Legion Post 739 celebrates newly completed projects including roof repairs

American Legion Post 739 in Indio celebrated the latest completed enhancements to the building.

Supervisor V. Manuel Perez provided county funding to help the American Legion Post repair its roof and put up a new wrought iron fence.

The post received a grant of $63,000 for the projects through the Fourth District Community Improvement Designation Fund program.

Perez was on hand to make a presentation to the post.

“I really appreciate the service provided by the members of the Herman Granados American Legion Post 739 to their fellow veterans and their families, and to the community,” said Supervisor Perez. “Their vision for maintaining and improving their hall helps keep this Post vital to the community, and we have been fortunate to be able to assist in fixing the parking lot and now a few other things such as the fencing and roof. We invite all of you to come visit us as we celebrate these renovations that are very positive improvements for our veterans.”

Members said the roof repair will prevent leaks and the new wrought iron fence replaces a broken chainlink fence, protecting the Indio American Legion post and improving the exterior of the facility.

Steve Waggoner, Commander of the Herman Granados American Legion Post 739 in Indio, states, “The veterans and the community greatly appreciate the support of our county representative, V. Manuel Perez. With his support, we were able to replace the roof and get a new wrought iron fence.”

The improvements follow the completion of the new parking lot, finished in 2022.

The post is located at 44-200 Sun Gold Street.

The American Legion’s mission is to strengthen the community, state and nation with programs and services while enhancing the well-being of all veterans, the military and their families. The post serves the members of the American Legion and is also where the Veterans of Foreign Wars and the Coachella Valley Airborne Association meet. In addition, it’s a place families gather for birthdays, weddings, special occasions and memorials.

The American Legion Post 739 was founded by veterans of World War I and World War II in 1947. The post is named in honor of Herman R. Granados, a graduate of Coachella Valley High School who was killed in action in World War II, the first service member from the Coachella Valley to perish in military service to our nation. The present building was completed in 1964, and dedicated by former President and Coachella Valley resident Dwight D. Eisenhower and Juanita Rodarte, mother of Herman Granados.