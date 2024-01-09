Skip to Content
Hiker rescued at Bear Creek Oasis Trail near La Quinta

today at 4:03 PM
Published 3:35 PM

First responders rescued a hiker at the Bear Creek Oasis Trail south of La Quinta.

At around 3:00 PM, CAL FIRE was notified of a hiker with a medical emergency on the trail. There were no further details on the nature of the medical emergency.

The Riverside County Sheriff's Office Rescue 9 helicopter responded for a possible hoist of the hiker, but the helicopter was canceled.

CAL FIRE crews transported the hiker down the trail using off-road vehicles. The patient was then transferred to an awaiting ambulance to be treated for minor injuries.

Stay with News Channel 3 for continuing updates.

