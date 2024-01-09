Skip to Content
One person hospitalized after shed fire in Coachella

Firefighters were able to quickly contain a shed fire in a Coachella home, however, one person was taken to the hospital with injuries.

The fire was reported at approximately 11:00 AM on the 85100 block Bagdad Avenue.

Firefighters arrived and reported an exterior shed fully involved with fire. The fire was quickly contained to the building with no extension, according to CAL FIRE.

One civilian with a moderate injury is being transported via ambulance.

The Imperial Irrigation District is at the scene to respond to power lines affected by the blaze.

