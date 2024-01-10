New art piece unveiled at Palm Springs’ Old Las Palmas neighborhood

A new art piece has made its way to the Old Las Palmas neighborhood in Palm Springs.

Monday morning, members of the Old Las Palmas Neighborhood Organization joined members of the city council and public arts commission for a dedication ceremony for the "Red Dragon" sculpture.

The sculpture was created by artist Delos Van Earle, who previously worked on the Jungle Red sculpture in the Warm Sands neighborhood.

The art installation was made possible through a $5,000 neighborhood grant from the city's art commission.

"Our hope is that this will be a first piece and that we're able to do other pieces down the median towards Palm Canyon, to make this sort of like a creature corridor, so that people from Palm Canyon can see it come into the neighborhood," said Dan Kiser, chairperson of the Old Las Palmas Neighborhood Organization.

The Old Las Palmas Neighborhood Organization agreed to take on the remaining funding costs for the project.