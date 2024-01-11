Palm Springs International Airport sets new record with 3.2 million passengers in 2023

The Palm Springs International Airport (PSP) announced it set a new record for passenger traffic in 2023.

The airport reported a total of 3,237,325 passengers in 2023, surpassing the previous record set one

year prior in 2022 by nearly 9%, when 2,981,844 traveled through PSP. Throughout 2023, PSP set

eight new monthly passenger records.

The airport also broke a previous record for most available seats in a year. The number of available scheduled seats increased by 7.7% in 2023 to a record high of 2,101,693.

Airport officials touted these achievements to highlight the sustained growth and increased demand for air travel through the Palm Springs region.

“As we celebrate this accomplishment, we continue to actively elevate the airport experience with ongoing concessions upgrades and a remodel of our Bono concourse which is nearing completion. Looking ahead, we are laying the groundwork for future growth through an innovative terminal expansion concept and Master Plan process,” said Harry Barrett, Jr., Executive Director of Aviation. “We eagerly anticipate exceeding expectations in 2024 and striving to ensure an unrivaled experience in air travel.”

“It comes as no surprise that Palm Springs International Airport has once again broken its own record for passenger traffic,” said Aftab Dada, Airport Commission Chair. "This enthusiastic response from passengers attests to the unparalleled experience that only PSP can deliver.”

Airport officials expect 2024 to be a strong year as well. The first quarter of this year is forecasted to bring more than 650,000 passengers through the airport during this time.

You can learn more about the Palm Springs International Airport here: https://flypsp.com/.