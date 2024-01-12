Skip to Content
Sentencing delayed in murder case involving Palm Springs art dealer

today at 12:52 PM
It's a case we've been following for more than a decade. 

David Replogle, and Daniel Carlos Garcia are awaiting sentencing for their involvement in the 2008 Palm Springs killing of art dealer, Clifford Lambert.  

Both men were in court today. 

Because the presiding judge, was ill and not able to make it to court both sentencing for Replogle and Garcia have been moved to next week. 

Garcia was sentenced to a life term back in 2012. 

While Replogle was sentenced to life in prison without parole in 2011.  

They were both granted new trials based on an appeal sparked by the judge’s behavior.  

