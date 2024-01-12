An Indio church celebrates its 100th year anniversary

The First Baptist Church of Indio opened its doors almost 100 years ago. One of the church members says they watched churches open and close over the years.

Before Jan. 18, 1924, church members would meet a various member's homes. In the Spring of 1924, Reverend Jones combined his congregation with the Community Methodist church in Indio and grew his congregation to branch off. They began to host their service as First Baptist Church while using the Community Methodist church building.

In 1925, a man named John Noble donated a building to the church. The roof was tented, but the congregation showed up. They moved in 1933, but still, Indio was home for First Baptist. A church was built in 1970 where it currently resides.

Today, the church is run by Pastor Earl Dixon and First Lady Lillie Dixon.

The event will be held on Sunday, Jan. 14, from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at First Baptist, 82490 Dr Carreron Blvd.