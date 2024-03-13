Skip to Content
Heavy police presence after burglary at mobile home park in Desert Hot Springs

today at 4:11 PM
Published 3:35 PM

There is a heavy police scene after a burglary was reported at a residence in unincorporated Desert Hot Springs Wednesday afternoon.

The burglary was first reported at around 1:22 p.m. at the Desert Valley Estates Mobile Home Park on the 17000 block of Mountain View Road, the Riverside County Sheriff's Office confirmed to News Channel 3.

As of 3:30 p.m., the scene remains active as deputies continue to investigate. There was a helicopter seen circling the area for a short time as well.

The scene was cleared shortly before 4:00 p.m. There was no word on whether any arrests were made.

Jesus Reyes

