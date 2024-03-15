As bees swarm around the valley, here’s some advice for protecting yourself and your homes

After a swarm of bees attacked the BNP Paribas Open tennis tournament, viewers are looking for ways to protect their homes from the bees.

According to KY-KO Pest Prevention, "In case a swarm of bees attacks you and there is no shelter nearby, you should run through the brush or shrubs to prevent the bees from attacking you."

A swarm of bees made their way to Stadium 1 during the first set of the highly anticipated quarterfinal match between Carlos Alcaraz and Alexander Zverev. They suspended play temporarily, but the bee issue still swarms around the Coachella Valley.

The BNP social team calls Lance Davis from Killer Bee Inc. an "American Hero." We reached out to Lan

https://twitter.com/BNPPARIBASOPEN/status/1768419806712377353

Tune in at 4, 5, and 6 to learn how to protect your home from these bee invasions.