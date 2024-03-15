BNPPO: The Ball Crew Experience

When you think of a tennis tournament like the BNP Paribas Open, the players and environment come to mind, but life of the ball crew is like no other.

People ages 13 to early 30's all around the United States get to experience some of the best players in the world right in front of their eyes with the best seats.

Speaking with some members of the ball crew, they described their experience as electric and magicial since they have the opportunity to not only have fun, but be a helping hand to their favorite players.

If you are interested in being a part of the ball crew, you can check out the Indian Wells Tennis Garden website over the summer, which is when they accept applications.