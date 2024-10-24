Manny Flores, Victor Olivo headline Golden Boy Fight Night at Fantasy Springs Resort Casino

Coachella native Manny "Gucci Manny" Flores will take on Mexico's Victor Olivo today in the main event of Golden Boy Fight Night at Fantasy Springs Resort Casino.

The 10-round bantamweight fight will headline a card set to begin at 4 p.m. Thursday, according to organizers.

Flores (18-1, 14 KOs) is in the midst of a streak of three consecutive knockouts. He has experience in this exact ring, knocking out Jerson Ortiz in the second round during a September 2023 bout.

Olivo (21-4-1, 9 KOs), a Mexican boxer who has primarily fought in his home country, is expected to put on the gloves for the first time in a United States match. He has fought across multiple weight divisions, from junior bantamweight to junior featherweight.

The co-feature event features another showdown between athletes from the Coachella Valley and Mexico in Rancho Mirage native Jose Tito Sanchez (13-0, 7 KOs) and Edwin Palomares (18-5-3, 9 KOs). Sanchez's last fight was a unanimous decision against Erik Ruiz in April, also at Fantasy Springs Resort Casino, while Palomares hasn't recorded a victory since March 2022.

Also on the card will be Manny's younger brother, Grant Flores (6-0, 5 KOs), who will take on Puerto Rico's Luis Flores.

More information can be found at fantasyspringsresort.com/golden-boy-boxing.