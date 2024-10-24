Skip to Content
Manny Flores, Victor Olivo headline Golden Boy Fight Night at Fantasy Springs Resort Casino

Published 12:46 PM

Coachella native Manny "Gucci Manny" Flores will take on Mexico's Victor Olivo today in the main event of Golden Boy Fight Night at Fantasy Springs Resort Casino.

The 10-round bantamweight fight will headline a card set to begin at 4 p.m. Thursday, according to organizers.   

Flores (18-1, 14 KOs) is in the midst of a streak of three consecutive knockouts. He has experience in this exact ring, knocking out Jerson Ortiz in the second round during a September 2023 bout.

Olivo (21-4-1, 9 KOs), a Mexican boxer who has primarily fought in his home country, is expected to put on the gloves for the first time in a United States match. He has fought across multiple weight divisions, from junior bantamweight to junior featherweight.

The co-feature event features another showdown between athletes from the Coachella Valley and Mexico in Rancho Mirage native Jose Tito Sanchez (13-0, 7 KOs) and Edwin Palomares (18-5-3, 9 KOs). Sanchez's last fight was a unanimous decision against Erik Ruiz in April, also at Fantasy Springs Resort Casino, while Palomares hasn't recorded a victory since March 2022.   

Also on the card will be Manny's younger brother, Grant Flores (6-0, 5 KOs), who will take on Puerto Rico's Luis Flores.

More information can be found at fantasyspringsresort.com/golden-boy-boxing.

Jesus Reyes

