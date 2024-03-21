Skip to Content
5 minors arrested after stolen vehicle pursuit ends in Palm Desert

Five minors were arrested after a stolen vehicle pursuit that ended in Palm Desert Thursday afternoon.

The incident started at around 2:40 p.m. when deputies spotted a stolen vehicle near Washington and Country Club, a spokesperson for the Riverside County Sheriff's Office told News Channel 3.

Deputies attempted a vehicle stop but the driver failed to yield.

The pursuit ended at a little after 3:00 p.m. in the area of Country Club Drive and Desert Falls Parkway, just east of Cook Street.

The incident remains under investigation.

