A suicide bomber attacks a bank in Afghanistan, killing at least 3 people and injuring 12 others

ISLAMABAD (AP) — A suicide bomber has carried out an attack at a private bank in Kandahar city in southern Afghanistan, killing at least three people and injuring 12 others. Taliban government officials say all of the victims of Thursday’s attack were people who had gathered at the branch of New Kabul Bank to collect their monthly salaries. They say the attack is being investigated. No one immediately claimed responsibility for the bombing. The Islamic State group’s affiliate, a major Taliban rival, has previously conducted attacks on schools, hospitals, mosques and Shiite areas throughout the country.

