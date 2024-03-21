Algeria sets election for September, when the military-backed president will seek a 2nd term

ALGIERS, Algeria (AP) — Algeria will hold its next presidential election on Sept. 7, giving first-term President Abdelmajid Tebboune more than five months to campaign for a second term to lead the oil-rich north African nation. Tebboune’s office announced the date in a statement on Thursday after meeting with high-ranking members of Parliament and constitutional court as well as its independent election authority. Only one candidate has come forward to challenge him in his quest to continue leading the country, which is facing mounting political and economic challenges. Elections were expected to take place in December.

