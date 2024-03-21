Human skeletal remains found near Twentynine Palms

An investigation is underway after human skeletal remains were found in an unincorporated community near Twentynine Palms.

The remains were found on Wednesday in a desert area near Amboy Road and Shelton Road in Wonder Valley.

The remains were confirmed to be human by the Coroner’s Office, the Morongo Basin Sheriff's Station confirmed on Thursday.

The agency said that investigators with the Sheriff’s Specialized Investigations Division responded and assumed the investigation.

The ID of the person, as well as the cause and manner of death, is pending autopsy. Further information will be released when available.

Anyone with information about this case is asked to contact Detective Malcolm Page, Specialized Investigations Division at (909) 890-4904. Callers can remain anonymous and contact We-Tip at 800-78CRIME or www.wetip.com.

