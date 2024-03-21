Skip to Content
Learn how to maximize your spring garden beauty this season

Local valley nurseries are sharing ways to keep your spring gardens healthy and beautiful all Spring.

According to the University of California, Agriculture, and Natural Resources, feed the whole garden with a balanced fertilizer in early Spring. Most plants are beginning to grow actively, whether established or newly transplanted, and they all need this ready food supply.

Moon Valley Nurseries will open their doors to News Channel 3 and share some advice you need to know this Spring.

