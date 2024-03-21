Roller ball candies linked to fatal choking and injury in children, CPSC warns
By The Associated Press
Candy treats that use roller balls to let kids eat sweet liquid have been linked to choking, including at least one death. A federal safety agency says they should not be used. The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission said Thursday that the candy’s rolling ball can dislodge and become trapped in a child’s throat. The agency has issued recall announcements for multiple products. One was Cocco Candy Rolling Candy, which was linked to the death of a 7-year-old girl. Another was Happiness USA Roller Ball Candy, which was tied to the choking and hospitalization of a 7-year-old boy.