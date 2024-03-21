Trump’s invite to major donors prioritizes the committee paying his legal bills over the RNC

NEW YORK (AP) — Donald Trump and his Republican allies are well behind President Joe Biden and Democrats on fundraising. But an upcoming major fundraiser the former president is hosting in Florida will prioritize his own campaign and the committee paying his legal bills before the Republican National Committee. Experts say that’s an unorthodox move because campaigns usually want to first raise money that can be spent on campaign activity. Trump faces four criminal indictments and several civil cases. A copy of the invitation to the April 6 fundraiser lists the Save America PAC ahead of the RNC on where donated money will go first. Save America has devoted 84% of its spending to Trump’s legal bills.

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.