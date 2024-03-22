Skip to Content
Career day at Julius Corsini Elementary in Desert Hot Springs

Many professionals came out to Julius Corsini Elementary in Desert Hot Springs. The teachers and staff have been learning what students were interested in and bringing some professions to the classroom.

Some people worked in the medical field, including first responders, tech employees, a district attorney, and office representatives. News Channel 3's Miyoshi Price presented the Journey of Journalism in the multipurpose room in front of a hundred students.

Each professional held a 20-minute workshop, describing their career and giving the students hands-on experience. The students were excited to see all the professions up close and personal. "Some of them stepped into that role," says Carlene Evaro, a kindergarten teacher. "And they, I can see that future news reporter right there. Some of them explain: Well, I want to keep our school and our community safe, and seeing that joy of being a policeman, I'm going to put out those fires as a firefighter. It was fascinating to see that and how what they're doing now they're going to grow into that and take with them."

