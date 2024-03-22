Deaths of dog walker, 83, and resident of a remote cabin possibly tied to escaped Idaho inmate

Authorities are investigating the deaths of an 83-year-old man who was walking his dogs and a 72-year-old man who lived in a remote cabin in connection with the escape of an Idaho white supremacist prison gang member and an accomplice after a Boise hospital ambush. Escaped prisoner Skylar Meade and his accomplice Nicholas Umphenour were arrested in Twin Falls, Idaho, Thursday. Investigators say they may have been responsible for the deaths of two men while on the run. Coroners on Friday identified the victims as James L. Mauney of Juliaetta, and Gerald Don Henderson, who was found dead outside his cabin near Orofino.

By GENE JOHNSON and MARK THIESSEN Associated Press

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.