A four car collision out of Indio Sunday night injured a total of seven people.

Cal Fire says the crash happened around 7:30 p.m. at the intersection of Fred Waring Drive and Clinton Street in Indio.

Three of the people involved in that crash were seriously injured.

Part of Fred Waring Drive west of Clinton will be closed as officials continue to investigate.

