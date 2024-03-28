Skip to Content
The Palm Springs council has plans to confirm a local hazard mitigation plan

today at 11:38 AM
Published 11:36 AM

Derelict land in Palm Springs is causing residents concerns, as they ask questions about disaster plans and the city's priority placement of Fire mitigation.

The council's Thursday meeting agenda includes a resolution to adopt the Riverside County Operational Area Multi-Jurisdictional Local Hazard Mitigation Plan.

The city can vote or table for further discussion regarding adopting a mitigation plan in case of a disaster at the meeting.

Mitigation involves taking steps to prevent natural disasters and having plans to address the potential impact of these disasters.

According to neighbors, the former Palm Springs Country Club, also known as the Serena Park development, is a privately owned lot that has not been maintained. The photos below show the foliage.

Tune in to News Channel 3 to learn more about the city's disaster plan and fire mitigation for these rundown lots and fire-prone areas.

Miyoshi Price

Miyoshi joined KESQ News Channel 3 in April 2022. Learn more about Miyoshi here.

