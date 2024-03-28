Yucca Valley man arrested on suspicion of robbery and assault with firearm

A 55-year-old Yucca Valley man was arrested on Thursday on suspicion of robbery and assault with a firearm.

The incident happened Tuesday at around 12:30 p.m. on the 5000 block of Buena Suerte Road.

During their investigation, deputies determined the suspect "entered the victim's home, made considerable threats with a firearm, and stole the victim's property by force and fear," the Morongo Basin Sheriff's Station revealed.

Deputies were unable to locate the suspect and authored a felony warrant for his arrest with a bail set at $500,000.

He was found and arrested on Wednesday at around 10:00 a.m. near Airway Avenue and Twentynine Palms Highway.

Morongo Basin detectives served a search warrant at his residence in the 7000 block of Cherokee Trail in Yucca Valley and recovered two firearms, ammunition, and evidence indicative of the robbery and assault with a deadly weapon.

The suspect was booked at the Morongo Basin Jail for robbery and assault with a deadly weapon. He remains in custody on $500,000 bail.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is urged to contact the Morongo Basin Station (760) 366-4175. Callers wishing to remain anonymous are urged to call the We-Tip Hotline at 1800-78-CRIME (27463), or leave information on the We-Tip website at www.wetip.com.