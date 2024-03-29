Palm Springs proclaims White Party Commemoration Weekend

White Party weekend kicks off Friday in Salm Springs and organizers are keeping weather in mind.

The 34th annual event runs through Sunday with a number of organized pool and theme parties. Organizers are looking for indoor options to host the Sunday tea dance, which is usually outdoors.

Earlier this week, organizers accepted an official proclamation from the city.

"...hereby proclaim this weekend March 29th thru March 31st, 2024 to be White Party Palm Springs 34th Anniversary Commemoration Weekend," said former Palm Springs Mayor Ron Oden, who delivered the proclamation.

The proclamation ceremony was held at the star of White Party founder Jeffrey Sanker along the Palm Springs Walk of the Stars."

Sanker died in 2021 from liver cancer.

For more on White Party Palm Springs, click here.