Rainy weekend and what to expect for outdoor events in the valley

Outdoor events are being prepped for a rainy weekend across the valley: a white party, a Galleri tournament, the first Coachella Women's Summit in the park, Trans Pride, and Easter events.

It is spring break, and many events are going on this weekend that can be dampened by the rain.

Chase Awards: The event is mainly an indoor event, but upon arrival, guest accommodations have been made to limit the amount of rain their guest come in contact with.

They will have three lanes of valet and have added a covered canopy to keep guests dry upon arrival.

First Coachella Women's Summit:

The city installed tenting units on Thursday in preparation for rain on Saturday. The city's representatives say the event will continue, and they are ready for the rain.

White Party:

The white party promoter says they are looking for indoor options for the Sunday Tea Dance. Guests are sharing their concerns about the limited access to the pool because of the rain, but so far, nothing has happened. The promoters say the white party is still underway.

Saturday's Crossroads Easter Egg Hunt:

The egg hunt will continue rain or shine. If it rains, it will still be conducted outside at Coachella Crossroads.

Tram Easter Sunrise Service

The Palm Springs Aerial Tram representatives tell us that the Easter Sunrise Service is always indoors. It ends just as sunrise occurs, allowing visitors to go out on the patio for closer viewing. If it is snowing, the patio is still accessible.

The representative says safety always comes first, and if the weather becomes too impactful, they will close and cancel the service.