Stay up to date with the changes for events this rainy weekend

It's Easter weekend, and some events are being canceled or changed due to the rain on the weekend.

In Coachella, the Spotlight Casino wrapped up its Saturday afternoon Easter Egg Hunt early due to the rainfall. The Twenty-Nine Palms Band of Mission Indians hosted the 2024 Easter Egg Hunt at Coachella Crossroads. The event was shut down because of the rain, but families showed up for the games, prizes, food trucks, and a community raffle. We were told that 45 bicycles for children under 12 years old were on the agenda to give out.

Also, at the Coachella Veterans Memorial Park, the city of Coachella hosted its first Women's Summit. The event started at eight in the morning and lasted until 12:30 in the afternoon. Due to their city's rain preparation earlier in the week, the event went smoothly. "It was amazing," says Risseth Lora, the city's public information officer. The day was filled with inspiration, empowerment, and connection. This event celebrates the incredible achievements of women who meaningfully take up space in their industries.

News Channel 3 has been covering preparation for many events this weekend. For a list of events, click here.

The White Party is one of those events. Pool parties and fun carnivals are set up for Saturday and Sunday. "I know for the cigar pool parties, we were planning on converting one of the ballrooms into dance floor space," says Anil Patel." And it's looking really good right now for "Tea Dance." Our equipment—everything—is waterproof. So rain or shine, we'll turn it out like we always do."

Tune in to KESQ News Channel 3 at 6 p.m. to see how locals and travelers handle the elements this holiday weekend and how you can participate.