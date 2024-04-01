Firefighters rescue woman while battling fire at Palm Springs home

Firefighters rescued a woman while working to contain a garage fire at a home in Palm Springs Monday afternoon.

The fire was reported on the 900 block of Grace Circle, north of E Racquet Club Road, at around 1:30 p.m.

Viewer video shows firefighters working to contain flames inside a garage. PSFD Captain Ronald Skyberg said the fire was primarily in the garage of the home.

Skyberg said firefighters extracted a woman inside the home. She is currently in stable condition.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

