Palm Springs locals share their perspectives on sharing security surveillance with law enforcement

Palm Springs police are taking a closer look at how the community may be able to help in ongoing investigations.

News Channel 3 previously reported on a deadly stabbing that took place on March 24 in the Tiki Drive area in Palm Springs. One man is now in custody, and Palm Springs police continue investigating and building their case.

They're asking specifically for security video in the Tahquitz River Estates area.

News Channel 3 spoke to residents about their views on sending videos to local authorities.

"I would share that with the community or the police officers to make sure that our community is safe," says String, a man who did not want to share his last name but lives in the area. "If I did, and if I saw something, I would turn it over, says James Garner, another resident in the area. "But I wouldn't give it to him just because they wanted."

Two opinions from people living in the surrounding area where Palm Springs police are requesting the community to share their security video from the day that a man was stabbed to death.

One man, Eric Steele, is now in custody accused of the death.

The department is looking for evidence of Steele's movement on that day.

"We know this crime occurred in this specific area; we're hoping that there might be some footage that would help us in our case," says Lieutenant Gustavo Araiza, Palm Springs police department,

News Channel 3 went to the Tahquitz River Estates community to talk with residents about their perspectives on how law enforcement can obtain video and where there are obstacles to using some videos posted on community social sites like Ring or Nextdoor.

Lieutenant Gustavo Araiza from Palm Springs police explains.

"Like the ring community, they might share it on the neighborhood app where other neighbors can see that video; it's now being shared with others; we do have the opportunity to see that in most cases."

With Nextdoor, the agency can't see any of the videos posted unless you send them directly to them. "A lot of times people find it, and they're confused because they're saying there's info being put out on the next-door application," says Araiza. He says residents will ask law enforcement if they haven't seen it.

More people have these devices, and catching someone or their car going down the street may not seem like much, but when it's put together with all the other videos, it can help police paint a very clear picture. "Footage is really valuable," says Araiza. "And that's why we kind of do this open call to the community to see if they could help us with that."