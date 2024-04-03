PSHS to host a celebration of life ceremony for the late Andy ‘Coach’ Hollinger on Thursday

The Palm Springs Unified School District community is gathering Thursday to honor the life of a retired teacher.

Andy "Coach" Hollinger died on Feb. 24 while hiking on the Museum Trail in Palm Springs after a medical emergency.

Hollinger was the son of John Hollinger, a founding member of the Palm Springs Mounted Police Search and Rescue Unit.

He was also a retired coach and art teacher at Palm Springs High School.

The memorial will be held Tuesday at the Palm Springs High School auditorium starting at 4:00 p.m.

The event is open to the public.