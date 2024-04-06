Women-owned businesses gained exposure at a pop-up market in Rancho Mirage

A group of women entrepreneurs from across the valley are all in one place today, selling their products at the river in Rancho Mirage.

The all-women-owned pop-up market organizer told me today that it is about growth and collaboration. Twenty-six vendors sell jewelry, baby clothes, bedazzled cups, candles, and more.

Some of these entrepreneurs make custom items right on the spot. Some of these women say they have faced financial challenges in keeping their businesses alive, but these events give them the needed exposure.

"I just really love finding different alternatives to generate revenue for me and my family and to make money, and my family and I just have a lot of fun finding markets and popping up together," says Daniela Rojas, owner of Tienda Oli.

"Women-owned businesses offer a unique perspective and are often very creative," says organizer of the women-owned pop-up market, Linda Granillo. . So I want to showcase several of them here in the desert".

Early birds received free giveaways, and people even received free services like braiding and make-up. The event brought attention to female business owners and supported the Variety of the Desert's nonprofits.

Things are wrapping up at seven tonight, but the next one is on the calendar for November.