Judge rejects Hunter Biden’s bid to dismiss gun case, rejects claim it’s politically motivated

WASHINGTON (AP) — A federal judge in Delaware has refused to throw out a federal gun case against Hunter Biden, rejecting the president’s son’s claim that he is being prosecuted for political purposes as well as other arguments. U.S. District Judge Maryellen Noreika’s ruling increases the prospect that Biden could face trial in the case as early as June, in the midst of his father’s reelection campaign. His efforts to scuttle the other criminal case he faces in California involving tax allegations have also failed. Norieka denied several defense requests to dismiss the case charging Biden with lying about his drug use in October 2018 on a form to buy a gun that he kept for about 11 days.

By ALANNA DURKIN RICHER and LINDSAY WHITEHURST Associated Press

