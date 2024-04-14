A local Jewish activist shares how the Iran attacks on Israel are impacting the Coachella Valley

Local activist David Tsikman says he's in contact with local Israeli-American families who have been personally impacted by the Iran attack on Israel that took place on Saturday.

He says they have been on the phone with their family members following the red alert siren. It's a system that warns families and neighborhoods in Israel if a missile is expected to hit their area.

Tsikman reflects on the missile strikes. "This missile attack was not just an attack on military bases or sensitive sites; this was a complete random assault on the entire Israel territory, including some of Israel's neighbors, and many Arabs, Muslims, Jews, and Christians live basically in Israel, and were equally attacked," says David Tsikman, who is Coachella Valley Jewish community activist.

The attacks on Israel led him to speak with local political leaders like Congressman Ken Calvert, who has spoken out about the conflicts against Israel and how the U.S. should assist.

Tsikman tells us he is grateful that local politicians like Congressman Ken Calvert continue to advocate for U.S. support for Israel during this conflict.

Congressman Calvert introduced a bill to the House in February called the Israel Security Supplemental Appropriations Act. It did not pass. But in his statement following the Iranian attack on Israel, it reads:

"Today marks an unacceptable escalation in the Middle East by Iran against our ally Israel. First, the President, the U.S. military, and our national security community need to coordinate closely with Israel to provide intelligence and resources to bolster their defense posture to blunt this attack. Second, the U.S. Congress must immediately pass a supplemental to provide additional supplies, including counter-UAS capability for both Israel and our military in the region, and send an unmistakable signal to Iran that we stand fully by our ally. I want to be very clear to Iran and other actors in the region: the U.S. unequivocally stands with Israel, and we will not tolerate further escalation. My prayers are with the people of Israel, and with our troops and allies in the region."