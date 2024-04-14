Shakira announces ‘Las Mujeres Ya No Lloran World Tour’ will kick off at Acrisure Arena

Shakira made a surprise appearance at the Sahara stage during Bizarrap's set on Friday night.

The 'She Wolf' singer performed her most recent chart topping single, and followed the performance with a special announcement.

Shakira announced she's kicking off her 'Las Mujeres Ya No Lloran World Tour' here in the Coachella Valley.

Our cameras captured Shakira's tour announcement on the billboard at Acrisure Arena.

Neither Shakira's website or Acrisure Arena have released an official concert date, but we do know the tour will be kicking off some time in November.

Our Bianca Ventura was outside the Empire Polo Grounds moments after the big news was shared with fans. You can watch more coverage from the Coachella Weekend 1 below.

Coachella Weekend 1 kicks off with a Windy Start.

Get the News Channel 3 app here.