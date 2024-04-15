An almost $4 million sidewalk & expansion project is set to be completed by 2025 in Cathedral City

Two construction projects worth almost $4 million in Cathedral City are moving into phase two. The city received funding for these projects from the Active Transportation Program.

The projects include a sidewalk and multi-use trail on Cathedral Canyon Drive and an expansion of Date Palm Drive. These projects will make commuting safer for pedestrians, cyclists, and drivers.

Josh Russell, a resident of the Coachella Valley, is excited about the improvements. He says they will make Cathedral City a welcoming place for residents and visitors. He also believes that the property value will increase as a result.

The city's engineer, Armando Garcia-Baldizzone, explains that the project is about adding more space and updating the drains and gutters to maintain a better water flow. The first project, the sidewalk and multi-use trail on Cathedral Canyon Drive will feature a 6-foot wide sidewalk on the west side of the street, a 6-foot wide striped bike lane on the same side, and an 8-foot wide multi-use trail on the east side to accommodate pedestrians and cyclists. Construction is set to be completed by May of this year.

The second project is an expansion of Date Palm Drive on the east side, from East Palm Canyon or Highway 111 to Perez Road, on the east side of the street. The project will also include additional vehicle travel and bike lanes. Due to the widening of the bridge, construction is set to begin this week and last until August 2025. The engineer explains that the bridge will be widened from 22 to 32 feet. He says it varies.