La Quinta issues a notice of default to Talus developer

The much-delayed Talus development project in La Quinta appears to have hit another major roadblock.

The city of La Quinta announced on Wednesday that Cypress Point Holdings, the corporate investment firm for Talus, recorded a Notice of Trustee’s Sale against developer Robert Green and the SilverRock Development Company (collectively, SDC) scheduling a foreclosure sale.

A GoogleMaps overhead view of the construction site at TALUS La Quinta (Sept. 2023)

City officials said that as a result of the notice, the city of La Quinta immediately issued a Notice of Default to SDC in order to protect the city’s interests.

Green and SDC have 7 days to cure the City’s Notice of Default, the city confirmed.

This will be separate from Green's deadline to secure capitalization of the project by June 30, 2024, as defined under the terms of the Fifth Amendment of the Purchase, Sale, and Development Agreement.

The City’s Notice of Default is the third default notice from the city to SDC.

On January 10, 2024, Cypress delivered a notice of default and election to sell certain real properties identified in a recorded deed of trust that are part of the Talus La Quinta development project.

About a month later, the La Quinta City Council unanimously voted to authorize the City Attorney to initiate litigation against SDC, if necessary, to protect the City’s interests in connection with any Cypress foreclosure sale.

TALUS was originally set to open in 2019 and promoted as a crowned jewel development for the city with two branded luxury hotels by Pendry and Montage, a spa and conference center, and 84 turn-key single-family homes and condominiums.

