US envoy to the UN vows support for families of Japanese who were abducted and taken to North Korea

TOKYO (AP) — America stands with Japan until all Japanese abducted by North Korea decades ago return home to end their painful separation. That’s according to the United States ambassador to the United Nations Linda Thomas-Greenfield as she started her Japan visit with a meeting of their families. Japan says North Korea abducted at least 17 Japanese citizens, possibly many more, to train them as agents during the 1970s and 1980s. Twelve remain missing. Thomas-Greenfield said U.S. President Joe Biden’s administration is committed to raising the abduction issue at every opportunity.

