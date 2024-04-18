Skip to Content
Alleged homicide suspect fatally shot by police in San Francisco Bay Area

OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) — A man linked to a homicide investigation in California’s capital was fatally shot Wednesday by police 80 miles (128 kilometers) away in Oakland after he allegedly emerged from a home with a firearm, authorities said Thursday.

Sacramento police officers notified the Oakland Police Department that they were in Oakland investigating a homicide and requested assistance in arresting a suspect, the Oakland Police Department said in a brief statement.

Oakland police officers arrived in West Oakland and were securing the area where the suspect was located when the man exited a house holding a firearm and officers opened fire, killing him, the department said.

The officers gave the man first aid until emergency personnel arrived, but he died at the scene, it said.

The officers involved in the shooting were put on paid administrative leave while the Oakland Police Department’s Homicide Section, Internal Affairs Division, and the Oakland Community Police Review Agency investigate the fatal shooting.

The Oakland Police Department said it couldn’t share any other information “to ensure the integrity of the investigation.”

“Additional details will be shared as soon as the investigative process allows and in compliance with the law,” the department said.

